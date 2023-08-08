Revving up: 4-wheeler EV sales this year surpass 2022 figures in just 7 months

Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, on Tuesday (August 8) unveiled the details of EV sales up to August. Official statistics indicate that as of August 1, a total of 40,000 four-wheeler EVs have been sold in the country. This figure not only eclipses the entire sales tally of 33,205 four-wheeler EVs throughout 2022 but also underscores the rapid pace of adoption.

The sales of four-wheeler Electric Vehicles (EVs) in 2023 have significantly exceeded those of the previous year, as per the latest data revealed in the Lok Sabha, signifying an upsurge in adoption of such vehicles and a notable transition towards eco-friendly transportation choices, propelled by increased consumer interest due to attractive incentives.

Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, on Tuesday (August 8) unveiled the details of EV sales up to August. Official statistics indicate that as of August 1, a total of 40,000 four-wheeler EVs have been sold in the country. This figure not only eclipses the entire sales tally of 33,205 four-wheeler EVs throughout 2022 but also underscores the rapid pace of adoption.

The year 2022 saw EVs constituting a mere 1 percent of the overall four-wheeler sales, however, this number has significantly escalated in 2023, approaching the 2 percent mark.

Earlier, the sales of four-wheeler EVs rose a modest 1,047 units in 2018, dipping to 962 units in 2019, surging to 3,207 units in 2020, and soaring to a remarkable 12,259 units in 2021.

Government's proactive role

Minister Gurjar elaborated on the pivotal initiatives and strategies undertaken by the government to address structural hurdles pertaining to EV adoption.

These measures encompass a range of programs such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) , Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for both the automotive sector and advanced chemistry cells, reduced GST rates for EVs and charging stations, issuance of distinctive green license plates for battery-operated vehicles, and exemption of road tax for EVs to alleviate initial costs.

Gurjar informed that within the FAME-India Phase-II scheme, EV consumers are enticed by upfront reductions in the purchase price. Additionally, the government introduced the PLI Scheme for the Automotive Sector in 2021, specifically targeting electric vehicles, with a substantial budget allocation of Rs 25,938 crore to encourage domestic EV production.

Gurjar mentioned that during that same year, the PLI Scheme was extended to Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing, with an earmarked budget of Rs 18,100 crore, envisioning the creation of a competitive ACC battery manufacturing infrastructure capable of producing 50 GWh.

He went on to point out that the GST on EVs was substantially reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent, while the GST on EV chargers and charging stations was similarly lowered from 18 percent to 5 percent.

Gurjar emphasised that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken steps to expedite EV adoption by introducing green license plates for electric vehicles, eliminating the need for permits, and is advocating for the waiver of road tax by state governments to make EVs more affordable upfront.

Lastly, to account for the maturing EV market, the government has adjusted the EV subsidy from 40 percent to 15 percent of the ex-factory price for electric two-wheelers within the FAME India Phase-II scheme . This was done following consultations with e-2W Original Equipment Manufacturers in May 2023 and obtaining approval from the Project Implementation and Sanctioning Committee (PISC) for FAME India Phase-II.