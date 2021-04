Former Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director (MD) Jagdish Khattar has passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava mourned the loss of Jagdish Khattar.

“This is a deep personal loss and has come as a big shock. We had worked together for many years. He is someone who had done a lot of good for Maruti,” Bhargava said.

Khattar joined Maruti Udyog Ltd in 1993 as a director (marketing) and went on to become the managing director in 1999, first as a government nominee and then as a Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) nominee in May 2002.