The Mahindra Group has pledged it's support to the unprecedented threat posed by the Coronavirus outbreak by immediately starting work on how manufacturing facilities can make ventilators. They have put their projects team on standby to assist the government or the army in erecting temporary care facilities. Mahindra Holidays as well will offer their resorts as temporary care facilities.

All of this even as the auto sector itself downs its shutters on production.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that the foremost consideration for them is to ensure the safety and health of their employees.

“We have taken steps of work from home for the office workers, which we started early last week. In the last couple of days we have started shutting down plants. We have already shut down the Nagpur plant, which is the largest plant for tractor and today we will be shutting the Kandivali and Chakan, Pune plant,” he said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

He further added that depending on how things transpire over the next few days, most of the plants will be shut down because many districts are in the lockdown mode and dealerships are also shutting down because of the local lockdowns.

There is a slowdown in the automotive business and to some extent the tractor business is also slowing down, said Goenka. “It is very difficult for us to predict how long the shut down will last. It clearly depends on when the government of India feels that we have the Coronavirus spread under control. Right now March 31 is the time that the government has kind of estimated, and if it is March 31 and no more, then whatever the business slowdown has happened probably will come back in the next two to three months,” he added.

On the tractor side, he said, “The need for tractor depending on the agriculture would be there; that cannot disappear. Therefore, if we do not miss out the season, which kind of peaks at about May-June in terms of buying, so if we do not miss out this season, then tractors would be fine. April is the peak production month for tractors for selling in the month of May-June and therefore it is very important from the business viewpoint that we are able to start production.”

With regards to payments, he said, “For the auto and tractor business, our foremost responsibility is that we make payments to our suppliers as per schedule and do not hold back their payments and we will ensure that we make payments to our suppliers. It is also our responsibility that we do not deprive any low wage earners, specifically contract workers and daily wage workers of their earnings and that also we will take care.”

When asked about expectations from the government, he said, “We have to be mindful of the fact that just like the business is under pressure for revenue and expenses, so is the government. Therefore, we cannot expect too much to be done though clearly the government has to step in at this point of time.”

“If I were to prioritise for the industry, the short-term problem for the auto industry is going to be liquidity in the BS-IV inventory before March 31. Everybody had planned very conservatively and normal course of time nobody would have a problem in liquidating the inventory in time, but right now sales have virtually stopped and in that situation we somehow have to get a reprieve,” he said.