Ford-Union talks inconclusive; employees want jobs back, management offers compensation

The first round of talks between the Ford India management and Chennai Ford Employees Union over employee rehabilitation in the light of plant closures remained inconclusive, labour union representatives told CNBC-TV18.

“The management said the company is firm on its decision to close the plant, while we demanded that they compensate us with a job for every job lost,” said R Suresh, President of the Chennai Ford Employees Union. However, while the Union prioritised discussing job security, Ford India management was keen on discussing monetary compensation packages.

“We made it clear that we were here to discuss jobs and not compensation. Employment means everything to us and is of absolute importance especially during the pandemic,” said Suresh, “Nearly 4,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs have been affected by Ford’s plant closures.”

While Ford management stopped short of making commitments to discussing compensation by way of employment, union representatives say they have been given an oral assurance that management will secure senior teams before getting back to them on their demands.

The labour union said it did not discuss details of the monetary compensation offered by Ford India. “Any discussion of monetary compensation makes no sense since the average of an employee here is 32,” said Suresh, “Each of us has an average of at least 20 years left us.”

While reports of Ford India and the Tamil Nadu Government initiating talks with OEMs to acquire the Ford plant in Chennai have been doing the rounds, the company has not confirmed these reports, so far. “Ford has said that there are no plans of acquisition by another OEM, for the moment,” said Suresh.

At the moment, labour union representatives plan to urge the Tamil Nadu government to intervene, and do what it could to ensure that jobs are not lost. “We are not considering the legal route for the moment, until talks with the management are underway,” said Suresh, “If these talks bear no fruit, we will be forced to go to court.”

The labour union will continue to parley with Ford India management on a regular basis in the coming days, hoping to iron out a solution that benefits management and union, alike.