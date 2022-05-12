Ford rules out manufacturing electric vehicles in India

Ford has ruled out manufacturing electric vehicles at either of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. In a letter dated May 12, 2022, the OEM wrote to members of the Chennai Ford Employees Union, informing them of the decision.

Earlier this year, the labour union in question had written to Ford India Private Limited with questions over whether the company intended to manufacture EVs at one of its two plants in India. The communication signals the end of Ford’s India innings.

“The company was clear in its response that it did not intend to make electric vehicles either in Chennai or Gujarat,” said a member from the Chennai Ford Employees Union in possession of the letter, speaking to CNBC-TV18.

“We have been asking the company if they would consider manufacturing EVs in Chennai and in turn save some of the jobs that will be lost here at the plant,” the source added, “We received our response today.”

In September 2021, Ford announced the end of its decades-long India manufacturing journey after deciding to shut its automobile plants in Chennai and Sanand. Members of the union have, ever since, been protesting the company’s decision while demanding jobs in place of the ones they have lost. Ford, on the other hand, has been firm that it will only offer requisite compensation in the aftermath of its decision to shut shop.

However, the Centre’s decision to pick the auto major as part of its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the manufacture of electric vehicles in India, had sparked off hope that the American automobile giant could re-consider exiting India.

It is believed that Ford has informed the Centre and the Government of Tamil Nadu that it does not intend to continue manufacturing in India.

“As part of the ongoing business restructuring in India, Ford has continued to explore possible alternatives for its manufacturing facilities,” said Ford in a statement, responding to media queries, “This included applying for the production-linked incentive scheme, which allowed us to explore utilizing one of the plants as a potential EV manufacturing base.”

The statement added: “After careful review, we have decided to no longer pursue EV manufacturing for exports from any of the Indian plants. We remain grateful to the government for approving our proposal under Production-Linked Incentives and for being supportive while we continued our exploration.”

The statement also said that Ford would continue to work closely with “unions and other stakeholders” to arrive at “an equitable and balanced plan” to tide over the loss of jobs and other impacts of restructuring.