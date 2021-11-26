Ford Ranger 2022 pick-up truck unveiled; all you need to know

Ford has unveiled the next generation of its immensely popular pickup truck, the Ford Ranger. The model was showcased by Ford Australia, but will soon be available in global markets. The truck is expected to be priced at an Australian equivalent of Rs 30-40 lakh.

The vehicle has undergone several design changes, and even seen an increase in its size. The truck and the wheelbase have both been widened by 50 mm. The truck's front now is illustrated with a wider grille with Matrix LED headlights. At the back, the LED taillights are embossed with the Ranger logo.

The Ranger's cabin has also seen an upgrade in size. Taking the centrestage in the larger cabin is the new 12-inch infotainment system, along with the fully digital instrument cluster and an electronic ‘short-throw' gear selector. The cabin's exterior lighting system will be able to be controlled through the FordPass app.

Essential operations like dual-zone climate control, 4×4 control for auto, audio and 2 wheel drive have physical dials and buttons, while other vehicle controls can only be toggled through the digital instrument cluster.

In terms of power, the Ranger comes with a 3 litre V6 diesel engine. The previous Ranger iteration had a 3.2 litre engine. Ford is expected to also continue with the V6 2-litre turbo and 2 litres twin-turbo diesel engines on the new Ranger variants. The power output of the engine hasn't been disclosed yet.

The American automaker had decided to close down manufacturing operations in India due to unviable business conditions.