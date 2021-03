After a series of teasers, the Ford EcoSport SE has been launched finally with a different rear styling this time bringing it closer to European and US export variants. The petrol variant of the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) starts at Rs 10.49 lakh, while the diesel variant costs Rs 10.99 lakh.

Specifications

The EcoSport SE comes with a different design that misses out on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, which is available on other EcoSport models sold in India. Globally, the made-in-India Ford EcoSport devoid of a tailgate mounted spare wheel has been on sale since 2015. In the Indian local market, it has been introduced for the first time. This means, in place of a spare wheel, the EcoSport SE will come with a puncture repair kit as standard.

The new SE trim lacks a number of features as compared to the top-spec EcoSport S including, auto HID headlights, auto wipers, a rear seat arm rest, leatherette seat covers, side and curtain airbags, ESC, traction control, hill-start assist, cruise control, an auto dimming inside rear-view mirror, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats. Nevertheless, the EcoSport SE is priced Rs 50,000 less than the range-topping S model.

Key features

Talking about its main features, safety features such as ABS with EBD, a rear camera, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear camera, and a rear wiper and defogger are mutual between the EcoSport SE and the Titanium model. Apart from this, SE gets Ford’s SYNC 3 8.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Price

For the petrol model, prices for the EcoSport SE begin at Rs 10.49 lakh while the diesel variant starts at Rs 10.99 lakh. Besides the different tailgate design and an exclusive feature list, the EcoSport SE is similar to Titanium variant it is based on. However, it costs about Rs 70,000 more.

Engine

Coming to its engine, it comes with the 123hp, 1.5-litre petrol and 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine options. This comes with 5-speed manual gearboxes as standard.

Competition