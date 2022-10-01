    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Ford conducts settlement agreement with workers at Tamil Nadu plant

    Ford conducts settlement agreement with workers at Tamil Nadu plant

    3 Min(s) Read
    Balasundaram Radhakrishnan, the transformation officer at Ford India, handed the updated settlement agreement to the Chennai Ford Employees Union office bearers. The union represents 2,592 employees.

    Ford India on Saturday said it concluded negotiations with employees of its manufacturing plant near Chennai regarding the 'severance settlement package'.
    A year ago, Ford India, which is subsidiary of US car maker Ford, said it would exiting the Indian market as part of the firm's 'restructuring exercise'.
    Balasundaram Radhakrishnan, the transformation officer at Ford India, handed the updated settlement agreement to the Chennai Ford Employees Union office bearers on Friday. The union represents 2,592 employees.
    Radhakrishnan said that the severance settlement agreement signed between the Union and Ford is an important milestone and is a win-win for everyone involved as well. "I thank the team at Ford as well as the Chennai Ford Employees Union for negotiating in good faith and arriving at a settlement outcome that keeps the best interest of employees," he said.
    In view of the upcoming festive season, the company has decided to pay an additional amount equivalent to a month of gross wages as
    The company, in view of the upcoming festive season has also decided to pay an additional amount equivalent to one month of gross wages as a sign-on benefit for employees who complete the exit process by October 14, 2022.
    Accordingly, the final settlement package is an average equivalent of 140 days of gross wages per completed year of service and additional Rs 1.50 lakh lumpsum per employee, signed on Friday. It translates to an average of about 62 month salary for each employee (49 months to a maximum of 9 years 108 months) guaranteeing an adequate financial cushion and time for each employee to chart their future action.
    The last date of employment for all employees was September 30. "We thank our employees in advance for their patience and support in the process and remain grateful to the Tamil Nadu government and labour department officials for guidance," he said. In July, the company rolled out the last car formally produced at the facility at Maraimalai Nagar, about 45km from Chennai, that has been running for more than 25 years.
    The workers had staged a protest seeking better pay soon after the car major, in September 2021, announced that it would stop vehicle production at its two plants— Sanand in Gujarat and Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai in Tamil Nadu — as part of its restructuring exercise. Ford also shelved plans to manufacture electric vehicles in India for exports despite getting approval from the government for production-linked incentive.
    With PTI inputs
    Also Read: September auto sales : Tata Motors sold over 40% more than last year, Hyundai sales up by 38% check details of other carmakers here
