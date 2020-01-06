#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Force Motors shares jump over 11% on strong December 2019 sales

Updated : January 06, 2020 11:44 AM IST

Shares of Force Motors jumped over 11.5 percent on Monday, touching an intra-day high of Rs 1,216.80 apiece.
On long-term basis, Force Motors shares have corrected by over 25 percent in the last one year, but the 10-year return on the stock is positive by more than 260 percent.
Force Motors largely manufactures light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines.
Force Motors shares jump over 11% on strong December 2019 sales
