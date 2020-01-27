Force Motors plans Rs 600 crore capex to develop 2 new models
Updated : January 27, 2020 09:03 AM IST
Force Motors last week unveiled the van 'T1N', which will be mostly exported.
The BSVI-compliant vehicle will also be available in electric and CNG versions.
The company is building an entirely new bodyshop with robotic and laser-welding facilities with an installed capacity of 35,000 units for T1N, which will be an 18-seater van that boasts of 25 industry-first features.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more