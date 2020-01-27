Countdown

Force Motors plans Rs 600 crore capex to develop 2 new models

Updated : January 27, 2020 09:03 AM IST

Force Motors last week unveiled the van 'T1N', which will be mostly exported.
The BSVI-compliant vehicle will also be available in electric and CNG versions.
The company is building an entirely new bodyshop with robotic and laser-welding facilities with an installed capacity of 35,000 units for T1N, which will be an 18-seater van that boasts of 25 industry-first features.
