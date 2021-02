Force Motors is set to launch the new Gurkha BS6 SUV in the Indian market and reports suggest that it could be rolled out as early as June 2021. The auto-maker first showcased the production-ready model back at Auto Expo 2020, and it was expected to be launched last year. But the pandemic foiled the company's plans.

Now, the SUV has been spied tested again, with many speculating that the vehicle could be launched earlier. New spy images, which have surfaced online, provide clear visuals of its exteriors and interiors. The images show an accessorised version of the Gurkha BS6.

Engine and design

Force Gurkha will have an updated BS6-compliant 89bhp, 2.6-litre diesel engine. It will come equipped with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox.

While almost all body panels have been redesigned, it preserves the essence of the original G-Class-inspired styling. It has a roof-mounted luggage carrier and a tow hook at the rear. Overall, the model looks snazzier than before.

Exterior

The SUV has new headlamps and integrated circular DRLs, a single-slat grille with the company logo, tweaked bumpers with skid plate, new fog lights and alloy wheels. In the rear, there are vertically stacked tail-lights, an LED stop lamp and spare wheel mounted on the door.

The rear fixed window is a single piece of glass, attached to the body, unlike the previous model where it was held together by old-school beading. The front and rear windscreens too are similar. The spied images show that the SUV has a new shade of green.

Interior

The cabin has undergone a complete overhaul. It has a black dashboard, circular air vents, three-spoke steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system. That apart, it has a manual AC and captain seats in the second-row.

Competition and price