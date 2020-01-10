For 5th straight year, Mercedes-Benz India maintains pole position, sells 13,786 units in 2019

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said it remained the market leader in the domestic luxury car segment for the fifth straight year in 2019, selling 13,786 units. However, this was 12.7 percent lower from 2018, when it had sold 15,538 units.

In the December quarter, the Pune-based company clocked a sales growth of 3.3 percent, selling 3,781 units -- its highest ever quarterly volume.

Mercedes-Benz India said the company could maintain its pole position on the back of a record 54 percent growth in its performance vehicles segment led by the CLA, GLA and GLS models, whose new generation variants will be available from Q2 of 2020.

The luxury carmaker will also be the first luxury carmaker to completely transition into BS-VI portfolio with petrol and diesel models shortly.

"Amidst strong macroeconomic headwinds, our volumes in Q4 also grew by 15.41 percent from Q3 2019, taking the overall volume to 13,786 units in 2019, down 12.7 percent from 2018," the company said.

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive Martin Schwenk said, "We are satisfied with our performance in 2019 despite facing strong macroeconomic headwinds, specifically in the first three quarters. We were able to positively influence customer sentiment with our solutions and achieved the new best-ever Q4."

"The year 2020 is going to be another important year for the firm and it continues to be optimistic about mid- to long-term prospects," he added.

Further, Schwenk said that Mercedes-Benz India had an overwhelming response to its entire BS-IV portfolio and it is now ready with the all-new BS-VI range, ahead of the deadline.