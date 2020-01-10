#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
For 5th straight year, Mercedes-Benz India maintains pole position, sells 13,786 units in 2019

Updated : January 10, 2020 07:21 PM IST

In the December quarter, the Pune-based company clocked a sales growth of 3.3 percent, selling 3,781 units.
Mercedes-Benz India said the company could maintain its pole position on the back of a record 54 percent growth in its performance vehicles segment.
Further, Schwenk said that Mercedes-Benz India had an overwhelming response to its entire BS-IV portfolio and it is now ready with the all-new BS-VI range, ahead of the deadline.
