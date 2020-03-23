  • SENSEX
Focus on minimising spread of virus key; safety of employees is paramount, says Bajaj Auto

Updated : March 23, 2020 01:40 PM IST

At least up until March 31 for now and then we have to see how the situation evolves – one there will be no job losses at Bajaj Auto, two , there will be no salary cuts and three there will be no exceptions.
I hope the government steps in and indicates their support quickly. The big boys like us will look after ourselves but it is the SMEs that need support immediately, said Rajiv Bajaj.

Focus on minimising spread of virus key; safety of employees is paramount, says Bajaj Auto

