Auto
FM clears the air, BS-IV vehicles to remain operational for their registration period
Updated : August 23, 2019 07:13 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed speculation that BS-IV vehicles would become illegal to drive after 2020 when BS-VI norms take effect.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales, a key economic indicator, plunged an annual 31 percent in July.
