Flying cars: With players already on the scene, here's what to expect in future

Chinese startup Xpeng’s eVTOL offering recently made maiden flights in Dubai and another in Guangzhou.

A personal flying vehicle that can also drive on conventional roads may be closer than expected. With startups like China's Xpeng Motors bursting onto the scene, the production of flying cars may just be a couple of years away.

Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Company or Xpeng’s AeroHT X2 flying car is one such vehicle. The company’s eVTOL offering recently made maiden flights in Dubai and another in Guangzhou.

The fully electric VTOL flying car is expected to be on the ground for 90 percent of the time and only take to the skies to escape traffic jams. The company expects to put a price tag of $140,000 on the car, reported Bloomberg.

The X2 is a two-seater that can reach up to 130 kmph. Capable of fully autonomous flight and outfitted with intelligent flight control systems the vehicle can carry up to 500 kg on takeoff with eight propellers on board.

But, Xpeng is not the only player in the market. Chinese firms like Ehang Holdings Ltd. and TCab Tech have been working on manufacturing flying cars for nearly a decade.

American players like Joby and Archer are also in the eVTOL space, vying to launch their vehicles. California-based Alef Aeronautics has also promised customers flying cars within a few years with a hefty price tag of $300,000.

With Morgan Stanley analysts predicting the eVTOL market to be worth over $1 trillion by 2040, more and more companies will be emerging to carve a slice of the market for themselves.

Also Read: Chinese firm Xpeng tests its electric flying taxi in Dubai

Flying cars aren’t a novel or new concept. Flying roadable autogyros and fixed-wing flying cars existed even before the World War II period. However, the immense wingspan made the fixed-wing variants unpopular while other types of flying cars failed to generate enough interest.

A flying car that needed as much space as a short runway to land would defeat the purpose of flying in the first place. That’s why newer players have tried their hands at making flying cars with Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) capabilities.