Flix, Europe’s biggest bus operator's India plan: Investments & strategic growth on the cards

Global mobility firm Flix will expand its operations to India by 2024. This move comes after the company was successfully able to develop its services in Europe and America. Now, the company has plans to foray into India, one of the largest and fastest-growing bus markets in the world, which is of strategic importance for the company.

Surya Khurana, Managing Director at FlixBus India told CNBC-TV18, “We plan to invest substantially in the Indian market to establish market leadership in the coming years. Apart from investments in setting up a sizeable fleet of vehicles, operations and technology, this also includes a significant investment into our commercial development, online and offline marketing, and sales.”

The expansion plan in India will be in a phased manner. The company will launch the first green lines starting in 2024 which will connect major hubs and metropolitan areas, with further expansion into the interior of the country as FlixBus scales.

According to the 1Lattice report, the outstation bus market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-13 percent over FY20-25. The Indian outstation market was valued at $ 66 billion in FY20, whereas bus in this segment was valued at $ 30.3 billion (commands around 45 percent of the total Indian outstation market), stated the report.

Meanwhile, Munich-based Flix SE acquired Greyhound Lines in 2021. So, inorganic growth is not new for the company. On the inorganic growth front, Surya Khurana said, “... we as a company already combine all the necessary characteristics for successful organic growth. Nonetheless, future acquisitions are not precluded.”

He added, “We are constantly evaluating opportunities to benefit passengers, as well as the business, our stakeholders and our shareholders.”

The company has chalked a model where it will partner with small-medium enterprises that can handle daily operations, including bus fleet management. “We handle technology development, network planning, operations control, marketing and sales, quality management, and continuous product expansion. Our trusted Flix-partners maintain the daily operations under the Flix umbrella brand.”

This model has worked successfully in 40 countries across four continents. “We are confident that it will also allow us to develop a competitive network in India. We are already speaking to the industry, and we get a lot of positive feedback, thus we are confident to sign partners quickly once we approach our launch date,” Khurana added.

The company is also open and ready to partner up with local governments and other players to set up infrastructure and further development in alternative fuel infrastructure. Responding to the complex regulatory framework for the bus sector, Khurana said, “While this (regulatory framework) can make it difficult for companies to comply with all the relevant regulations and can lead to delays and cost overruns, it also means that there is room to work together with authorities to improve regulations that help improve the ease of providing travel options.”