Flix, Europe’s biggest bus operator's India plan: Investments & strategic growth on the cards

“We plan to invest substantially in the Indian market to establish market leadership in the coming years. Apart from investments in setting up a sizeable fleet of vehicles, operations and technology, this also includes a significant investment into our commercial development, online and offline marketing, and sales,” said Surya Khurana, Managing Director at FlixBus India.

Global mobility firm Flix will expand its operations to India by 2024. This move comes after the company was successfully able to develop its services in Europe and America. Now, the company has plans to foray into India, one of the largest and fastest-growing bus markets in the world, which is of strategic importance for the company.

Surya Khurana, Managing Director at FlixBus India told CNBC-TV18, “We plan to invest substantially in the Indian market to establish market leadership in the coming years. Apart from investments in setting up a sizeable fleet of vehicles, operations and technology, this also includes a significant investment into our commercial development, online and offline marketing, and sales.”