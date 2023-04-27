Flipkart joins hands with Matter to bring India's first geared electric bike AERA

The partnership will also provide customers with special introductory offers and benefits on the pre-booking of the electric vehicle (EV).
Ahmedabad-based tech innovation EV start-up, Matter, has teamed up with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, to offer customers the opportunity to pre-book and purchase the MATTER AERA motorbike.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The partnership will also provide customers with special introductory offers and benefits on the pre-booking of the electric vehicle (EV).
"Through Flipkart's extensive reach, customer insights and online marketplace experience, Matter will offer customers a seamless buying experience of the geared electric motorbike," the company said in a statement.
The collaboration is part of Matter's omnichannel strategy to provide consistent and integrated experiences across all channels, including online, mobile, and physical dealerships, it added.
Founder and Group CEO of Matter, Mohal Lalbhai, said the company aims to make electric vehicles accessible across demographics and regions, and the partnership with Flipkart will extend their reach to a broader audience.
Bharat Kumar BS, Director - Category Head Electronics Devices & Automobiles, Flipkart, said, "We are excited that our customers across 25 districts across India covering over 2000 PIN codes will be able to pre-book and eventually buy the MATTER AERA motorcycle on Flipkart while having access to the special offers and benefits."
Consumers can pre-book the MATTER AERA motorbike on Flipkart at the MATTER store https://flipkart.com/matter-store. The pre-booking option enables customers to seamlessly start their EV journey while also taking advantage of special introductory offers and benefits.
Also read: MG Comet EV review: India's most affordable EV with charging cost of Rs 519 per 1,000 kms
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!