Flipkart joins hands with Matter to bring India's first geared electric bike AERA

The partnership will also provide customers with special introductory offers and benefits on the pre-booking of the electric vehicle (EV).

Ahmedabad-based tech innovation EV start-up, Matter, has teamed up with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, to offer customers the opportunity to pre-book and purchase the MATTER AERA motorbike.

"Through Flipkart's extensive reach, customer insights and online marketplace experience, Matter will offer customers a seamless buying experience of the geared electric motorbike," the company said in a statement.

The collaboration is part of Matter's omnichannel strategy to provide consistent and integrated experiences across all channels, including online, mobile, and physical dealerships, it added.

Founder and Group CEO of Matter, Mohal Lalbhai, said the company aims to make electric vehicles accessible across demographics and regions, and the partnership with Flipkart will extend their reach to a broader audience.

Bharat Kumar BS, Director - Category Head Electronics Devices & Automobiles, Flipkart, said, "We are excited that our customers across 25 districts across India covering over 2000 PIN codes will be able to pre-book and eventually buy the MATTER AERA motorcycle on Flipkart while having access to the special offers and benefits."