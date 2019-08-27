Fitch Ratings says auto sector likely to remain in pain in FY20

Subdued demand conditions will likely persist in the auto sector in the fiscal year 2019-2020, led by the challenges from the implementation of stricter emission norms under BS-VI from April 2020, said Fitch Ratings.

The rating agency said, “Domestic sales trends have weakened since H1FY19 as the constrained liquidity at non-bank lenders reduced credit availability to buyers and the cost of ownership rose due to new regulations mandating enhanced vehicle insurance cover and additional safety features.”

Sales volumes in the two-wheeler segment have been more resilient than passenger and commercial vehicles due to their lower prices and non-discretionary demand, particularly in rural areas where they serve basic commuting needs and enable income, it said. Nonetheless, volumes fell by 11.7 percent YoY in Q1FY20 and 16.8 percent in July 2019, said Fitch.

Fitch expects overall domestic auto sales volume to decline in FY20 on the back of government's focus on improving liquidity at lenders and recent measures to revive auto demand. The lower volumes will weigh on automakers' profitability in FY20 and could offset the benefits from lower commodity prices.

Furthermore, Fitch also estimated that the additional components and design changes will raise production costs by 10-15 percent, which could squeeze automakers' profitability in FY21 if automakers are not able to fully pass on costs to buyers.