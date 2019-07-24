Auto
Fitch Ratings downgrades Tata Motors with negative outlook
Updated : July 24, 2019 03:32 PM IST
The rating agency has downgraded the company citing its profitability and free cash generation in the next two years.
At 01.56 PM, the stock was down 3.92 percent at Rs 72.25 per share on the National Stock Exchange, while the Nifty 50 was down 50.25 points.
