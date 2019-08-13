Auto
First Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS rolls out of Chennai plant
Updated : August 13, 2019 01:12 PM IST
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the third generation in i10 series following i10 and Grand i10 models, will be available in six colour variants of fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, aqua teal and alpha blue, priced between Rs 5-7.65 lakh.
