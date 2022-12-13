Firms managed to sell 20% more vehicles than last November: SIAM

Passenger Cars sales were recorded at 1,30,142 units, which stood at 1,00,906 units. On the other hand, Utility Vehicles sales (UVs) numbers stood at 1,38,780 units that was recorded 1,05,091 units a year earlier.

Releasing the automobile sales number for November, the Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) said that overall sales were recorded at 15,58,145 units, almost 20 percent more than 12,99,716 units in the same month a year ago.

"Positive consumer and business sentiments have reflected in the better sales in November 2022," said Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM. "We note a sequential decline over October 2022 attributable to seasonality and softness in key export markets."

Rajesh Menon, DG of SIAM, said, "Passenger vehicles posted highest ever sales in FY22-23 till November, while the three-wheelers are still lower than 2010-11 and two-wheelers are less than 2016-17."

Menon said higher interest rates and increases in long-term insurance premiums continued to be a concern for consumers.

Giving a breakup, SIAM said total passenger vehicle sales were 2,76,231 units against 2,15,626 units a year ago.

Meanwhile, overall passenger vehicles dispatched from companies to dealers stood at 2,76,231 units last month as compared to 2,15,626 units in November 2021

Van sales stood at 7,309 units vs 9,629.

-With inputs from PTI