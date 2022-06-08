Scenes of inferno as nearly 100 vehicles catch fire at electric vehicles' parking lot in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

Nearly hundred vehicles including cars and two-wheelers went up in flames as a massive fire broke out at electric motor parking lot in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi fire service officials, 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws and 50 old e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes.

The fire-brigade team with around 11 tenders rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

As per reports, the parking manager was present at the spot when the incident took place. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Delhi | Fire broke out at the electric motor parking Jamia Nagar. Seven fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/HgKtTbY7wR — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

While the reason behind the fire is still unknown, further investigation is underway.

The incident comes amid rise in concerns over the safety of electric vehicles due to recent fire incidents.

At least eight incidents of fire on EVs were reported between March and April in different parts of the country, including forty electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles together catching fire in a transport container in Nashik.