Auto
Final VW 'Beetle' model rolls off Mexican production line
Updated : July 11, 2019 06:24 AM IST
The bug-shaped metallic blue sedan rolled off the production line in central Mexico to rapturous applause.
The last 65 models of the "Beetle Final Edition" will be sold in Mexico on the internet for a base price of 21,000, and can be reserved with a 1,000 payment.
Dozens of factory workers had turned up from early morning to put the final touches on the car, which was unveiled after seven hours of work.
