Fighting pollution: Entire national capital region now getting BS-VI fuel

The entire National Capital Region is now being supplied the ultra-clean Bharat Stage-VI petrol and diesel by public sector fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, according to a release by Indian Oil on behalf of the three companies.

While the country is all set to switch the current BS-IV grade fuel to BS-VI, with emission standards equivalent to Euro-VI fuel, from April 1, 2020, state-owned oil firms already began supplying the ultra-clean fuel in Delhi in April last year, due to persistent pollution problem.

Already, BS-VI was supplied to all districts in the NCR and even some of the neighbouring districts in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, except seven districts of Haryana. However, from today even these seven districts will be supplied with petrol and diesel meeting the new emission norms.

"The districts include Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendraghar, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal and Mewat. The retail outlets in the above seven districts have an average monthly volume of around 650,000 tn with 13 oil bulk locations converted from BS-IV to BS-VI specifications," Indian Oil said.

According to a press release, "Indian Oil's Panipat and Mathura refineries have been providing BS-VI grades of MS (petrol) and HSD (diesel) for meeting the above BS-VI requirement of NCT (National Capital Territory) and NCR (National Capital Region) much ahead of the scheduled target.”

However, Indian Oil also reiterated public sector fuel retailers to meet the deadline set by the government for switching over to BS-VI fuels on a pan-India basis.