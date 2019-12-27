Fighting Delhi pollution: Tata Motors ties up with EV based taxi service

Tata Motors on Friday announced that a partnership with Prakriti e-Mobility in Delhi. The auto major will deploy 500 Tigor EVs in the capital to help accelerate sustainable transportation for the masses.

Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited is an electric vehicle (EV) based taxi service co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal, and Rajeev Tiwari.

The Tigor EVs will be deployed on its app-based platform EVERA and will serve in Delhi/NCR region. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by January 20, 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said, "Prakriti E-Mobility Solutions is a valuable partner on our path of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are confident that Tigor EVs will be a stellar addition to their company’s offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of longer-range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers."