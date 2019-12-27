Auto
Fighting Delhi pollution: Tata Motors ties up with EV based taxi service
Updated : December 27, 2019 03:55 PM IST
Tigor EVs will be deployed on Prakriti e-Mobility's app-based platform EVERA and will serve in Delhi/NCR region
The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by January 20, 2020
