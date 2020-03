The Centre has started reaching out to top automobile manufacturers as well as auto parts companies seeking their help in ramping up production of ventilators and other medical gear that can help in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Department of Pharmaceuticals have already reached out to companies like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hyundai. More companies will be approached, the sources said.

Companies like Tata Group and M&M have already started doing the groundwork for making ventilators.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, N Chadrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said, "Tata Group is looking at setting up a plant to manufacture ventilators. We are working on this on priority. Tata Hospitals will add another one thousand beds soon".

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra recently said on Twitter, "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators. At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities".

While other OEMs are considering the possibility, they do feel that the time available is too short.

Automobile industry bodies have been sounded out as well.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General of Automotive Components Manufacturers Association said, "The Secretary, Heavy Industries has reached out to ACMA on how the components industry can help in making masks, sanitizers, and ventilators". Mehta said the association is discussing the matter internally and has sought more details from the government on specifications, prototype, and quantity of medical goods that are required.

The companies CNBC-TV18 spoke to felt that it may better to import such devices from countries like China which have ready stock.

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, "Pharma department has made a list of all ventilator manufacturers in India. A group of joint secretaries also looking at ramping up ventilator production in India".

Note: This story has been updated with quotes from Maruti Suzuki and Shriram Pistons and Rings