Fiat, Tata Motors JV plant resumes operations at Ranjangaon

Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd (FIAPL) on Tuesday said Ranjangaon-based manufacturing facility, co-owned by it and Tata Motors, has resumed operations.

The plant is a 50:50 joint venture between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India and Tata Motors.

FIAPL's management has developed and implemented a comprehensive programme of safety measures to protect over 3,000 direct and indirect employees, their families and surrounding communities from the spread and transmission of COVID-19, the automaker said in a statement.

The company, which manufactures passenger vehicles and powertrains in the plant, has implemented layers of protection, including cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing, it added.

"We have restarted operations with a lean workforce. Our absolute priority is the protection of employees, ensuring we provide them with a work environment that maintains the highest standards of safety, health and hygiene," FIAPL President Ravi Gogia said.

Also Read: What India can learn from China to get its engines revving again

The company's responsibility is also to educate them on a regimen they should follow after work hours so that their families are also protected, he added.