Fiat Chrysler confirms merger talks with French carmaker Peugeot

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is confirming that it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot on a tie-up to create one of the world's largest automakers.

The statement on Wednesday didn't say whether the talks were aimed at a full merger or a looser alliance. No further details were given.

Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for a partner to help shoulder investments in the capital-heavy industry. Talks this year with another French carmaker, Renault, failed over French government concerns over the role of the Japanese partner Nissan.