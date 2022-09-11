From Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, carmakers line up discounts of up to Rs 50,000 ahead of Diwali

Here's a look at discounts and special deals announced by carmakers — from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors — this festive season.

Car manufacturers — from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors — have introduced sizable discounts on many models as the country approaches the festive season this year around. Typically, carmakers in the country eye the festive season — which climaxes in October and November and is considered auspicious by many to make big ticket purchases such as cars — to attract customers with special offers and discounts.