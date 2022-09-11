Homeauto news

From Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, carmakers line up discounts of up to Rs 50,000 ahead of Diwali

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Here's a look at discounts and special deals announced by carmakers — from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors — this festive season.

Car manufacturers — from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors — have introduced sizable discounts on many models as the country approaches the festive season this year around. Typically, carmakers in the country eye the festive season — which climaxes in October and November and is considered auspicious by many to make big ticket purchases such as cars — to attract customers with special offers and discounts.

While the discounts may be limited, with the auto sector reeling under margin pressure due to elevated raw material costs, customers can still save on 1-3 EMIs on their car purchases this festive season.

Here are some of the discounts and special offers announced by carmakers this festive season:

Hyundai

Grand i10 Nios: up to Rs 48,000

I20: up to Rs 20,000

Aura: up to Rs 23,000

Kona Electric: up to Rs 50,000

Maruti NEXA

Ignis: up to Rs 48,000

Ciaz: up to Rs 30,000

Maruti Suzuki

Celerio: up to Rs 49,000

S-Presso: up to Rs 49,000

Swift: up to Rs 45,000

Swift Dzire: up to Rs 40,000

Wagon R: up to Rs 39,000

Alto 800: up to Rs 29,000

Honda

Honda City (5th Generation): up to Rs 27,496

WR-V: up to Rs 27,000

Jazz: up to Rs 25,000

Amaze: up to Rs 8,000

Renault

Triber: up to Rs 50,000

Kwid: up to Rs 35,000

Kiger: up to Rs 10,000

Jeep

Jeep Compass Night Eagle: up to Rs 80,000 cash discount

Select Compass models: up to Rs 50,000

Skoda

Kushaq: up to Rs 55,000

Slavia: up to Rs 50,000

Volkswagen

Taigun: up to Rs 20,000

Tata Motors

Tiago: up to Rs 23,000

Nexon - up to Rs 20,000

Harrier: up to Rs 40,000

Safari: up to Rs 40,000

