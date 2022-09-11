From Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, carmakers line up discounts of up to Rs 50,000 ahead of Diwali

Mini
Here's a look at discounts and special deals announced by carmakers — from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors — this festive season.
While the discounts may be limited, with the auto sector reeling under margin pressure due to elevated raw material costs, customers can still save on 1-3 EMIs on their car purchases this festive season.
Here are some of the discounts and special offers announced by carmakers this festive season:
Hyundai
Grand i10 Nios: up to Rs 48,000
I20: up to Rs 20,000
Aura: up to Rs 23,000
Kona Electric: up to Rs 50,000
Maruti NEXA
Ignis: up to Rs 48,000
Ciaz: up to Rs 30,000
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio: up to Rs 49,000
S-Presso: up to Rs 49,000
Swift: up to Rs 45,000
Swift Dzire: up to Rs 40,000
Wagon R: up to Rs 39,000
Alto 800: up to Rs 29,000
ALSO READ: Auto this week — Citroen C5 Aircross facelift hits India, strict rear seat belt rules and more
Honda
Honda City (5th Generation): up to Rs 27,496
WR-V: up to Rs 27,000
Jazz: up to Rs 25,000
Amaze: up to Rs 8,000
Renault
Triber: up to Rs 50,000
Kwid: up to Rs 35,000
Kiger: up to Rs 10,000
Jeep
Jeep Compass Night Eagle: up to Rs 80,000 cash discount
Select Compass models: up to Rs 50,000
Skoda
Kushaq: up to Rs 55,000
Slavia: up to Rs 50,000
Volkswagen
Taigun: up to Rs 20,000
Tata Motors
Tiago: up to Rs 23,000
Nexon - up to Rs 20,000
Harrier: up to Rs 40,000
Safari: up to Rs 40,000