    Homeauto News

    From Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, carmakers line up discounts of up to Rs 50,000 ahead of Diwali

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Here's a look at discounts and special deals announced by carmakers — from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors — this festive season.

    Car manufacturers — from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors — have introduced sizable discounts on many models as the country approaches the festive season this year around. Typically, carmakers in the country eye the festive season — which climaxes in October and November and is considered auspicious by many to make big ticket purchases such as cars — to attract customers with special offers and discounts.

    While the discounts may be limited, with the auto sector reeling under margin pressure due to elevated raw material costs, customers can still save on 1-3 EMIs on their car purchases this festive season.

    Here are some of the discounts and special offers announced by carmakers this festive season:

    Hyundai

    Grand i10 Nios: up to Rs 48,000

    I20: up to Rs 20,000

    Aura: up to Rs 23,000

    Kona Electric: up to Rs 50,000

    Maruti NEXA

    Ignis: up to Rs 48,000

    Ciaz: up to Rs 30,000

    Maruti Suzuki

    Celerio: up to Rs 49,000

    S-Presso: up to Rs 49,000

    Swift: up to Rs 45,000

    Swift Dzire: up to Rs 40,000

    Wagon R: up to Rs 39,000

    Alto 800: up to Rs 29,000

    ALSO READ: Auto this week — Citroen C5 Aircross facelift hits India, strict rear seat belt rules and more

    Honda

    Honda City (5th Generation): up to Rs 27,496

    WR-V: up to Rs 27,000

    Jazz: up to Rs 25,000

    Amaze: up to Rs 8,000

    Renault

    Triber: up to Rs 50,000

    Kwid: up to Rs 35,000

    Kiger: up to Rs 10,000

    Jeep

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle: up to Rs 80,000 cash discount

    Select Compass models: up to Rs 50,000

    Skoda

    Kushaq: up to Rs 55,000

    Slavia: up to Rs 50,000

    Volkswagen

    Taigun: up to Rs 20,000

    Tata Motors

    Tiago: up to Rs 23,000

    Nexon - up to Rs 20,000

    Harrier: up to Rs 40,000

    Safari: up to Rs 40,000

    Also Read: First drive review of Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 and Audi A8L facelift review

    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)

    Tags

    DiwaliHondaHyundaiMaruti SuzukiRenaultTata Motors

