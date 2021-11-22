Ferrari pays homage to 1960s race cars with Daytona SP3

Wait for Daytona SP3, Ferrari's new high-octane model, lovers end even as it may not be welcomed by those trying to curb carbon emissions. The Daytona SP3 pays tribute to the Ferrari 330 P3/4, which dominated the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967.

The 840 horsepower, 12-cylinder (V12) aspirated mid-rear-mounted engine model presented its latest Icona on Saturday as the company’s new chief executive Benedetto Vigna sets the Italian luxury sports car maker on the road to full electrification.

Vigna, who became CEO of Ferrari in September, has promised to deliver its first fully electric vehicle in 2025.

Ferrari fans have been waiting more than three years for the second Icona after the Monza in 2018.

Reserved for ultra-wealthy private collectors and inspired by legendary models from the past, Ferrari's Iconas are special series cars produced in limited numbers.

Recognised by its 'Prancing Horse' logo and red racing cars, Ferrari already has three electric hybrid models in its range, including the 296 GTB sports car it unveiled this year.

Even as V12 cars accounted for 12 percent of group shipments, Ferrari has increasingly reserved its polluting V12 engines for limited series models and Iconas made up just 2 percent of the units it shipped in the last quarter. It will make less than a combined 1,600 V12 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A models, launched this year, with a starting price just under half a million euros ($564,000).

