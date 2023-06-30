Ferrari's market cap hits a record $60+ billion, more than Ford Motor and GM

Ferrari shares are now 50 percent up this year. Share prices of the automaker advanced by $5.70, or 1.78 percent, to $326.37 at 10:52 AM EDT (8:25 PM IST).

Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari's market capitalisation hit a record $60 billion on Friday, which is more than the capitalisation of Ford Motor and General Motors. Ford and General Motors make four million cars a year whereas Ferrari only sells 13,000 cars, CNBC reported.

Ferrari share prices are now 50 percent up this year. Share prices of the automaker advanced by $5.70, or 1.78 percent, to $326.37 at 10:52 AM EDT (8:25 PM IST).

Moreover, the company's gross margin is now over 50 percent, which is twice that of Tesla's gross margin.