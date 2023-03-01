February auto sales: TVS Motor sales decline on weak exports, M&M auto sales grow 8% — check how other automakers performed here

0 Min(s) Read
By Nishtha Pandey  Mar 1, 2023 3:54 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Automakers in India are set to release February sales numbers. Automobile companies in India are expected to report strong sales figures in February 2023, according to a Nomura report which expects car, or passenger vehicle (PV), demand to remain skewed towards sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and premium variants. According to the report, total car sales are expected to grow around 10 percent year-on-year, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) would rise 25 percent and two-wheelers would grow 14 percent in February.

Live Updates

TVS Motors | Total sales declined 2 percent at 2.76 Lakh units sold in February 2023 due to a major fall in exports.

Image

Mar 1, 2023 3:54 PM

February Auto Sales | Atul Auto Reports 55% Jump In February

- Overall sales up 55.6 percent to 2,125 units
- On a year-to-date basis, sales are up 53.5 percent to 22,395 units

Mar 1, 2023 2:29 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra |  One of India’s leading automotive company's overall auto sales for the month of February 2023 stood at 58,801 vehicles growing 8 percent from the corresponding period a year ago.

Image

Mar 1, 2023 2:21 PM

Tata Motors | Total sales increased marginally by 2.5 percent at 79,705 units in February 2023. The CV sales saw a decline of 3 percent while PV sales went up 7 percent. 

Mar 1, 2023 2:13 PM

Ashok Leyland  | Total sales increased 27 percent 18,571 units in February 2023

Image

Mar 1, 2023 2:10 PM

Maruti Suzuki  | India's one of the leading carmaker sold a total of 172,321 units in February 2023. Total sales in
the month include domestic sales of 150,823 units, sales to other OEM of 4,291 units and exports of 17,207 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filling.

Mar 1, 2023 1:17 PM

VST Tillers Tractors  | Total Power Tiller and Tractor sales in February 2023 came at 4002 as compared to 3436 in February 2022

Mar 1, 2023 10:35 AM

Steel Strips Wheels | The company reported a net turnover of Rs. 350 40 crores in February 2023 as compared to Rs. 317 .72 crores in February 2022 recording a growth of 10 29  percent. The gross turnover came at Rs 432.21 crore for the month.

Mar 1, 2023 10:33 AM

Export market would revive by Q1FY24 says Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto

Image

Mar 1, 2023 9:57 AM

Bajaj Auto | Bajaj Auto's total sales for February 2023 11 percent to 2,80,226 as compared to selling 3,16,020 units in February 2022Bajaj Auto's total sales for February 2023 11 percent to 2,80,226 as compared to selling 3,16,020 units in February 2022. 

Image

Mar 1, 2023 9:35 AM

Escorts Kubota | Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery business in February 2023 sold 7,811 tractors. This marks a growth of 27.8 percent as against 6,114 tractors sold in February 2022.

Domestic sales rose 27.4 percent to 7,245 as compared to 5,686 in the corresponding period a year ago. Exports rose 32.2 percent. 

Mar 1, 2023 9:23 AM

February auto sales preview |  According to the report, total car sales are expected to grow around 10 percent year-on-year, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) would rise 25 percent and two-wheelers would grow 14 percent in February.

Mar 1, 2023 9:09 AM

Car sales January  | ​ Last month domestic PV sales of major carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kia Motors and Tata Motors saw strong growth due to robust demand. 

Mar 1, 2023 8:40 AM

February auto sales Automobile companies in India are expected to report strong sales figures in February 2023, according to a Nomura report which expects car, or passenger vehicle (PV), demand to remain skewed towards sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and premium variants. Read more on Feburary Auto Sales preview here.

Mar 1, 2023 8:35 AM