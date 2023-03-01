February auto sales: TVS Motor sales decline on weak exports, M&M auto sales grow 8% — check how other automakers performed here

Maruti Suzuki | India's one of the leading carmaker sold a total of 172,321 units in February 2023. Total sales in
the month include domestic sales of 150,823 units, sales to other OEM of 4,291 units and exports of 17,207 units.
The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models, Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filling.
Escorts Kubota | Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery business in February 2023 sold 7,811 tractors. This marks a growth of 27.8 percent as against 6,114 tractors sold in February 2022.
Domestic sales rose 27.4 percent to 7,245 as compared to 5,686 in the corresponding period a year ago. Exports rose 32.2 percent.
February auto sales | Automobile companies in India are expected to report strong sales figures in February 2023, according to a Nomura report which expects car, or passenger vehicle (PV), demand to remain skewed towards sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and premium variants. Read more on Feburary Auto Sales preview here.