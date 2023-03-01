English
February auto sales: Total sales of Bajaj Auto decline 11% — check how other automakers performed here

February auto sales: Total sales of Bajaj Auto decline 11% — check how other automakers performed here

By Nishtha Pandey   Mar 1, 2023 10:35 AM IST (Updated)
Automakers in India are set to release February sales numbers. Automobile companies in India are expected to report strong sales figures in February 2023, according to a Nomura report which expects car, or passenger vehicle (PV), demand to remain skewed towards sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and premium variants. According to the report, total car sales are expected to grow around 10 percent year-on-year, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) would rise 25 percent and two-wheelers would grow 14 percent in February.

VST Tillers Tractors  | Total Power Tiller and Tractor sales in February 2023 came at 4002 as compared to 3436 in February 2022

Mar 1, 2023 10:35 AM

Steel Strips Wheels | The company reported a net turnover of Rs. 350 40 crores in February 2023 as compared to Rs. 317 .72 crores in February 2022 recording a growth of 10 29  percent. The gross turnover came at Rs 432.21 crore for the month.

Mar 1, 2023 10:33 AM

Export market would revive by Q1FY24 says Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto

Mar 1, 2023 9:57 AM

Bajaj Auto | Bajaj Auto's total sales for February 2023 11 percent to 2,80,226 as compared to selling 3,16,020 units in February 2022Bajaj Auto's total sales for February 2023 11 percent to 2,80,226 as compared to selling 3,16,020 units in February 2022. 

Mar 1, 2023 9:35 AM

Escorts Kubota | Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery business in February 2023 sold 7,811 tractors. This marks a growth of 27.8 percent as against 6,114 tractors sold in February 2022.

Domestic sales rose 27.4 percent to 7,245 as compared to 5,686 in the corresponding period a year ago. Exports rose 32.2 percent. 

Mar 1, 2023 9:23 AM

February auto sales preview |  According to the report, total car sales are expected to grow around 10 percent year-on-year, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) would rise 25 percent and two-wheelers would grow 14 percent in February.

Mar 1, 2023 9:09 AM

Car sales January  | ​ Last month domestic PV sales of major carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motors India, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Kia Motors and Tata Motors saw strong growth due to robust demand. 

Mar 1, 2023 8:40 AM

February auto sales Automobile companies in India are expected to report strong sales figures in February 2023, according to a Nomura report which expects car, or passenger vehicle (PV), demand to remain skewed towards sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and premium variants. Read more on Feburary Auto Sales preview here.

Mar 1, 2023 8:35 AM

