Escorts Kubota | Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery business in February 2023 sold 7,811 tractors. This marks a growth of 27.8 percent as against 6,114 tractors sold in February 2022.
Domestic sales rose 27.4 percent to 7,245 as compared to 5,686 in the corresponding period a year ago. Exports rose 32.2 percent.
