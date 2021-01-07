  • SENSEX
FCA India unveils updated version of Jeep Compass

Updated : January 07, 2021 03:13 PM IST

FCA India said it would continue to manufacture the Jeep Compass at the company's joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune.
The SUV comes with over 50 safety features like an electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, six airbags, panic brake assist, electronic roll mitigation, among others.
