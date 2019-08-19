FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

In a bid to reduce congestion and traffic on highways, FASTags, the government issued smartcards used for paying toll on highways,Â will be mandatory by the end of the year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said on Monday.

Introduced in 2014, FASTags are prepaid tags for toll collection that allow automatic payment without the need to stop at toll plazas for transactions. The system uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to deduct the toll fees from the ownersâ€™ accounts. Once active, the tags are affixed on the windscreen of vehicles.

The MoRTH has announced that all lanes at all toll plazas on national highways will be dedicated exclusive FASTag lanes from December 1, 2019, and non-FASTag users will be charged double the fee if they pass through these lanes, according to the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

The FASTag system promotes faster, digital payment of toll fees, allows seamless movement of vehicles and helps prevent traffic jams as vehicles can drive through without stopping.

All four-wheelers manufactured and sold from December 1, 2017 come pre-fitted with FASTags. Initially, there will be one hybrid lane at every toll plaza to facilitate over-sized vehicles, which will accept FASTag and other payment modes. These lanes will eventually be converted into FASTag lanes at a later stage, meaning that all toll barriers would be completely cashless.

The MoRTH has asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to oversee the required availability of FASTags across the country and resolve all related logistical problems. As an incentive, the NHAI recently proposed to double the cashback FASTag use at tolls from 2.5 percent to 5 percent.