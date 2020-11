The Narendra Modi government has made FASTag mandatory in four-wheelers sold before December 2017 and for buying third party vehicle insurance.

FASTag will be mandatory in four-wheelers or M and N category of motor vehicles sold before December 2017 with effect from January 2021.

The government has also made a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting new third party insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable with effect from April 1, 2021.

The aim is to increase digital and IT-based payment of fees through FASTags.

As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since 2017 the FASTag had already been made mandatory for registration of new four-wheeled vehicles and is being supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or their dealers.

It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the transport vehicles. Further that for national permit vehicles, the fitment of FASTag has been mandated since October 2019.

