FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy activate it
Updated : November 20, 2019 11:58 AM IST
Introduced in 2014, FASTags are prepaid tags for toll collection that allow automatic payment without the need to stop at toll plazas for transactions.
The tags can be bought at all toll plazas, online markets (such as Amazon), and at issuer agencies (like banks).
On registration, a one-time fee of Rs 200 is imposed by the issuer.
