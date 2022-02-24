0

FAQs: Things to consider while buying electric vehicle insurance

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Currently, the yearly premiums of a third-party insurance for an electric vehicles exceeding 65-KW capacity is around Rs 6,707; for 30-65 KW it costs Rs 2,738; and for less than 30-KW vehicles, it costs Rs 1,761. Insurance companies are bound to offer a 15% discount on EV premiums.

As more companies launch electric vehicles (EV) in India, buyers are slowly but steadily warming up to them. EV sales are growing every month and with that arises the question of which insurance to buy. Here are the most frequently asked questions about insuring electric vehicles.

How much does electric car insurance cost?

Currently, the yearly premiums of a third-party insurance for an electric vehicles exceeding 65-kilowatt (KW) capacity is around Rs 6,707; for 30-65 KW it costs Rs 2,738; and for less than 30-KW vehicles, it costs Rs 1,761.

The premium rates for a comprehensive insurance policy differ from insurer to insurer depending on the model and add-ons selected.

For two-wheeler EVs, the yearly premium for third-party insurance for vehicles not exceeding 3 KW is Rs 410; for 3-7 KW is Rs 639; 7-16 KW is Rs 1,014; and for EVs exceeding 16 KW is Rs 1,975.

Do electrical vehicles cost more to insure?

Yes, compared to their petrol and diesel counterparts, comprehensive insurance policy premiums for EVs are higher. The reason behind the higher cost is higher repair costs due to the advanced technologies used on EVs, cost of the battery replacement, and higher servicing costs.

Are there any discounts on insurance premium for electric vehicles?

The IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) has made it mandatory for insurance companies to offer a 15 percent discount on third-party motor premiums for electric vehicles.

What is the ideal coverage for an EV insurance policy?

As the cost of parts and service charges for EVs are higher, it is recommended to buy a comprehensive insurance policy that adequately covers for them.

What add-ons should one take?

Add-ons are additional benefits that can be added to the insurance policy by paying an extra premium.

  • A comprehensive insurance policy covers protection against third-party liabilities and other own damages (OD) cover. OD coverage helps with expensive repair bills in case of natural calamities, riots, fire, accidents and losses due to theft, etc.
  • Another beneficial add-on for EVs is zero depreciation cover. With it, the claim amount made due to depreciation is waived and the complete amount of damages is paid.
  • A personal accident cover will keep you financially secure in case of a mishap. It provides aid in case of bodily injuries, partial or total disabilities due to accidents and accidental death.
  • It is also suggested to take add-on covers for special components such as the battery.
  • The premium for different add-ons may differ from insurer to insurer.

    • Is comprehensive car insurance plan mandatory for electric vehicles?

    No, a comprehensive plan is not mandatory as per law. However, it is ideal as it provides financial protection against several liabilities arising due to accidental damage. It also covers everything that a third-party plan does.

    How to save on electric car insurance?

    • Do not raise small claims as it will hinder your chances of getting a ‘no claim bonus.’ It is advisable to pay for repairs of minor damages.
    • Use accumulated no claim bonus from your previous car insurance, if available.
    • Install an anti-theft device as it may fetch you an extra discount from the insurer.
      • (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
