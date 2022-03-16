FAQs on EV batteries, how long they last, warranty, replacement and more

A battery is the sole energy source that powers the motor and all other systems in a fully electric car. The electric vehicle (EV) batteries are designed for extended life. However, they can slowly lose efficiency with time. Here are all the frequently asked questions regarding EV batteries answered.

How do EV batteries work?

EV batteries are like a scaled-up version of the lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery in your mobile phone. But they don’t use a single battery like in a mobile device, instead, they use a pack that comprises thousands of individual Li-ion cells.

They have a higher energy density than other rechargeable batteries and also save space, reducing the overall size of the battery pack. Lithium is also one of the lightest metals.

How long do EV batteries last?

Most companies offer a five to eight-year warranty on their batteries. However, as per the current technology, an EV battery should last anywhere between 10 to 20 years before requiring a replacement.

Do EV batteries need more maintenance?

No, EV batteries are actually maintenance-free. An electric car owner will never encounter or come in contact with the battery till the day of replacement.

How does an EV battery wear out?

EV batteries undergo cycles of 'discharge' when driving and 'charge' when the car is plugged in. During this process, the battery undergoes chemical and heat cycles. This repetitive process over time affects the battery’s capacity. This in turn reduces the car’s range.

How to prolong the life of an EV battery?

The first thing is not to charge the battery up to 100 percent every time you plug in unless you are planning to use all the capacity during your drive. It is best to keep the battery at 80 percent charge.

Never let your EV reach 0 percent charge and limit the use of level 3 fast chargers. A level 2 charger is better for your car battery’s prolonged life. Store the vehicle in mild temperatures. Storing your car under the sun for a long time may expose the battery to damaging thermal activity.

Do EV batteries come with warranties?

Companies do offer a warranty. However, while buying a new car, customers may need to take a separate add-on cover in their insurance policy to get their batteries insured as well.

What is the replacement cost of EV batteries?

Considering the price of 1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack capacity to be between Rs 15,000-20,000, an average EV battery will cost somewhere around Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. For instance, the price of the Tata Nexon EV Battery Pack will be around Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 6.20 lakh in India.