FAME violation found in Hero Electric, Okinawa, subsidies to be recovered

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Friday said that it will soon begin the process of recovering subsidies wrongfully claimed by Hero Electric and Okinawa between 2019-2020, sources told CNBC TV18. According to the results of an investigation conducted by testing agencies, both companies have been found to have extensively used imported parts, which is a violation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme guidelines, the sources said.

As a result, the department has decided to take remedial action against Hero Electric and Okinawa, and the two companies will be deregistered from FAME scheme.

In March, the Central government said that it will take action against the Hero Electric and Okinawa for allegedly misappropriating subsidies under the FAME scheme.

As per the sources, the government has been investigating misappropriation of subsidies by at least 14 electric vehicle players including Hero Electric, Okinawa, Benling, Okaya, Jitendra New EV, Greaves Electric Mobility, Revolt Intellicorp, Kinetic Green Energy, Avon Cycles, Lohia Auto, Thukral Electric & Victory Electric.

As reported earlier, the sources said that Hero Electric and Okinawa have allegedly claimed subsidies of Rs 250 crore for imported components but declared the consignments as being indigenously manufactured. Both companies, according to sources, have cited non-disclosure agreements with component suppliers in their replies to the government.

The probe was conducted by government testing agencies; Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) after whistleblower complaints against the EV companies.

