FAME violation found in Hero Electric, Okinawa, subsidies to be recovered

According to the results of an investigation conducted by testing agencies, Hero Electric and Okinawa have been found to have extensively used imported parts, which is a violation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme guidelines.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Friday said that it will soon begin the process of recovering subsidies wrongfully claimed by Hero Electric and Okinawa between 2019-2020, sources told CNBC TV18. According to the results of an investigation conducted by testing agencies, both companies have been found to have extensively used imported parts, which is a violation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme guidelines, the sources said.

As a result, the department has decided to take remedial action against Hero Electric and Okinawa, and the two companies will be deregistered from FAME scheme.

In March, the Central government said that it will take action against the Hero Electric and Okinawa for allegedly misappropriating subsidies under the FAME scheme.