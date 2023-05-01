English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsFAME scheme | Heavy Industries Ministry to recover Rs 250 crores from Okinawa and Hero Electric

FAME scheme | Heavy Industries Ministry to recover Rs 250 crores from Okinawa and Hero Electric

FAME scheme | Heavy Industries Ministry to recover Rs 250 crores from Okinawa and Hero Electric
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  May 1, 2023 8:42:00 PM IST (Published)

The action comes after the government received a final report from testing agencies including the ARAI and ICAT. The recovery will pertain to subsidies disbursed to the two companies since FY 2019-20 under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (FAME) Vehicle Scheme.

Ministry of Heavy Industries has issued notices to electric vehicle makers Hero Electric and Okinawa to recover Rs 250 crores which the two companies have claimed as subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (FAME) Vehicle Scheme. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that notices for debarment from FAME scheme and recovery of amounts wrongly claimed were issued to the companies on 29th April, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"Both companies have been found to be non-compliant with the regulations through the rampant use of imported parts in place of local parts in the manufacturing of electric models approved under the FAME-II Scheme", said a government official.
Also Read: Heavy Industries Ministry to begin clawback of subsidies from Hero Electric & Okinawa
The action comes after the government received a final report from testing agencies including the ARAI and ICAT. The recovery will pertain to subsidies disbursed to the two companies since FY 2019-20. Sources said Rs 116 crore will be recovered from Okinawa Autotech and Rs 133 crores from Hero Electric.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X