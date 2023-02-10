Government mulls handing over FAME probe to investigating agency

The government is mulling handing over the probe into the abuse of FAME subsidies to an investigating agency. CNBC-TV18 learned that legal opinion has been sought on how to proceed with the probe on the alleged misappropriation of FAME subsidies.

There are officials who believe that possibly it's time to hand this over to an investigating agency. There are allegations of possible misappropriation and misuse of FAME subsidies by 12 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The government has already suspended FAME subsidies for Okinawa and Hero Electric for misappropriating or claiming subsidies for items for which the localisation criteria has not been met.

There are at least 10 other OEMs for which the FAME subsidies have been put on hold currently as there certain doubts about their procurement process and their indigenisation levels as well.

The Department of Heavy Industries, which has been carrying out this internal probe, is reviewing the information that has been given by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on all these companies. It is going to seek a legal opinion from the attorney general and following that this probe could be handed over to an investigating agency. A final call has yet to be taken.

There has also been a separate complaint received by the Department of Heavy Industries against companies like Ather, Ola, TVS, and Hero MotoCorp's Vida electric company, but this is for a separate issue that subsidies are being claimed by these companies on scooters which cost more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

The subsidy under FAME can be claimed only for electric two-wheelers which cost up to Rs 1.5 lakh. So ARAI is seeking clarification from the companies. There are two separate issues, the bigger one being about the FAME subsidy going into a formal investigating agency.

