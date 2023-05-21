English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsFAME India scheme revised: Electric 2 wheeler subsidy slashed, buyers brace for price hike

FAME India scheme revised: Electric 2-wheeler subsidy slashed, buyers brace for price hike

FAME India scheme revised: Electric 2-wheeler subsidy slashed, buyers brace for price hike
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  May 21, 2023 2:17:49 PM IST (Published)

Since April 2023, electric-two-wheeler sales have been under pressure and have been falling after recording the highest monthly sales in March 2023 at 85,793 units. The sales of electric-two-wheelers stand at around 39,000 units in May so far, according to the Vahan portal.

The Central Government has decided to reduce the subsidy under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme on electric two-wheelers. The Ministry of Heavy Industries, in its recent notification, announced a modification in the FAME India Phase II scheme and dropped the subsidy on electric two-wheelers to Rs 10,000 per kWh from the existing Rs 15,000 per kWh and the maximum subsidy cap from 40 percent to 15 percent.

Since April 2023, electric-two-wheeler sales have been under pressure and have been falling after recording the highest monthly sales in March 2023 at 85,793 units. The sales of electric-two-wheelers stand at around 39,000 units in May so far, according to the Vahan portal.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries said that the modification in the FAME India Phase II scheme will come into effect from June 1, 2023, and would apply to all electric two-wheelers registered on or after June 1, 2023.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X