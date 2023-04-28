English
FAME extension could be considered in case of surplus funds later this fiscal

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Parikshit Luthra  Apr 28, 2023 8:45:49 AM IST (Published)

Launched in 2019, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle Scheme has an outlay of Rs 10000 crore and ends in March FY24.

Days after automotive industry bodies urged government to extend the FAME scheme for three to four years, government sources indicated that an extension may only be considered if surplus funds remain at the end of this fiscal.

Launched in 2019, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle (FAME) Scheme has an outlay of Rs 10000 crore and ends in March FY24.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that there is no proposal before the government to extend the FAME scheme as yet and a final call will be taken at the end of the year.
The Department of Heavy Industries has laid out a Standard Operating Procedure for companies seeking production-linked incentives (PLIs). Companies will now have to submit details of their tier one suppliers to avail benefits. 
Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) has been mandated to monitor implementation of automotive PLI schemes and verify data submitted by automotive companies. Incentive claims by companies would be verified against GST and customs data for components used in the products.
Also read: Society for Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles says India missed FAME targets by 50%
X