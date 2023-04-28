FAME extension could be considered in case of surplus funds later this fiscal

1 Min(s) Read
Launched in 2019, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle Scheme has an outlay of Rs 10000 crore and ends in March FY24.
Days after automotive industry bodies urged government to extend the FAME scheme for three to four years, government sources indicated that an extension may only be considered if surplus funds remain at the end of this fiscal.
Recommended ArticlesView All
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Launched in 2019, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle (FAME) Scheme has an outlay of Rs 10000 crore and ends in March FY24.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that there is no proposal before the government to extend the FAME scheme as yet and a final call will be taken at the end of the year.
The Department of Heavy Industries has laid out a Standard Operating Procedure for companies seeking production-linked incentives (PLIs). Companies will now have to submit details of their tier one suppliers to avail benefits.
Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) has been mandated to monitor implementation of automotive PLI schemes and verify data submitted by automotive companies. Incentive claims by companies would be verified against GST and customs data for components used in the products.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!