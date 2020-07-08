Auto FADA to submit completed affidavit with details of BS-IV vehicles to court today Updated : July 08, 2020 12:12 PM IST The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA) is submitting a completed affidavit with details of sold but unregistered BS-IV vehicles to the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had also been asked to furnish these details. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply