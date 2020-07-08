FADA to submit completed affidavit with details of BS-IV vehicles to court today

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (FADA) is submitting a completed affidavit with details of sold but unregistered BS-IV vehicles to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as part of its plea that registration of these vehicles is allowed beyond the original March 31 deadline, in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

During the last hearing in the case in June, the top court had asked FADA to furnish details of when the vehicles in its previous affidavit were sold, sales made after the lifting of the lockdown on May 3, and also update the affidavit with whether or not an entry of these sales were made on the government's e-portal, VAHAN.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had also been asked to furnish these details.

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country are awaiting court orders to complete the registration of over 2 lakh BS-IV vehicles which have reportedly been sold but not registered nearing March 31 and the subsequent lifting of the lockdown on May 3.

On March 27, the Supreme Court had passed an order permitting registration of 1.09 lakh BS-IV vehicles sold till March 31. However, the number of vehicles sold but not registered was over 2 lakh units in the FADA affidavit.

Moreover, many vehicle owners who bought BS-IV vehicles before the lockdown, or obtained a temporary registration before the county went into a shutdown, but did not supply the vehicle chassis number to FADA by April 3 are now in a lurch. These vehicles - not finding mention in the FADA affidavit - will be unable to obtain a registration number, and hence owners will bear losses.

The court is likely to pronounce its final verdict on the matter based on the updated affidavit that FADA is filing to the court.

India moved to the cleaner BS-VI emissions regime, from BS-IV emissions standards, starting April 1 this year. However, the SC had granted relief to 10 percent of all unsold BS-IV vehicles due to the ongoing economic slowdown, which was exacerbated further by the COVID-19 lockdown.