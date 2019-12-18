FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline
Updated : December 18, 2019 07:45 PM IST
FADA has appealed to the Supreme Court to grant auto dealers permission to sell unsold Bharat Stage-IV stocks at dealerships beyond the court-set deadline of April 2020.
Bharat Stage-IV offtake has been slow in the last few months of the year, due to an overall slowdown in demand for new vehicles.
FADA will be represented in court by former Attorney General of India and Senior Counsel Soli Sorabjee.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more