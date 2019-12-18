TOP NEWS »

FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

Updated : December 18, 2019 07:45 PM IST

FADA has appealed to the Supreme Court to grant auto dealers permission to sell unsold Bharat Stage-IV stocks at dealerships beyond the court-set deadline of April 2020.
Bharat Stage-IV offtake has been slow in the last few months of the year, due to an overall slowdown in demand for new vehicles.
FADA will be represented in court by former Attorney General of India and Senior Counsel Soli Sorabjee.
