FADA moves SC, seeks permission to sell BS-IV stock beyond April 1 deadline

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Wednesday has moved the Supreme Court to provide relief to auto dealers, fearing their inability to liquidate all Bharat Stage-IV stocks before the country moves to a cleaner emissions regime next year.

FADA has appealed to the Supreme Court to grant auto dealers permission to sell unsold Bharat Stage-IV stocks at dealerships beyond the court-set deadline of April 2020 for migration to Bharat Stage-VI norms. FADA has asked that auto dealers be allowed to sell and register Bharat Stage-IV inventory purchased before March 1, 2020, beyond April 1, 2020.

Bharat Stage-IV offtake has been slow in the last few months of the year, due to an overall slowdown in demand for new vehicles, even though OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and dealers have been trying to push out inventory by offering never-seen-before discounts.

The Supreme Court in its order dated October 24, 2018, has directed that "no motor vehicle conforming to emission standard Bharat Stage-IV shall be sold or registered in the entire country with effect from 01.04.2020.”

"With the current timeline of all India Bharat Stage-VI fuel availability of April 1, 2020, most manufacturers will shift to 100 percent Bharat Stage-VI vehicle production only by end February 2020 or 1st week of March 2020," Ashish Kale, president, FADA, said.

"Looking at this timeline of Bharat Stage-VI production and the current fluctuating demand situation, despite putting in the best of efforts, there is a possibility that many of our members are not able to ensure 100 percent liquidation of Bharat Stage-IV Inventory purchased by them in the course of business before the deadline of April 1, 2020, fixed by the Supreme Court," Kale added.

A press release by FADA stated that many dealerships in the country are operating on 3-5 percent gross margins on the cost of the vehicles, and if they were left with unsold inventory on April 1, 2020, they will face financial hardships which could threaten the existence of their business.