After a sluggish start to the financial year 2024, auto retail sales in India have shown signs of revival in the month of May. The total auto retail sales experienced a 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). In May 2023, the total auto retail sales reached 2,019,414 units, compared to 1,833,421 units during the same period last year.

There has been a resurgence in various segments, with two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passenger vehicles (PV), tractors, and commercial vehicles (CV) showing growth rates of 9 percent, 79 percent, 4 percent, 10 percent, and 7 percent, respectively. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has made significant progress, accounting for 8 percent of the total vehicle retail.

This growth was primarily driven by a surge in sales of 2W EVs, contributing 7 percent of overall EV sales, and 3W EVs, which accounted for a substantial 56 percent of their respective total sales. CVs and PVs also made their mark in the EV market, contributing 0.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA, attributed the positive influence on 2W sales to seasonal factors like the marriage season, changes in FAME subsidies effective from June, and the recovery of rural demand. He expressed optimism for the future of the industry post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PV segment witnessed a positive resurgence due to factors such as improved vehicle availability, order fulfillment, and strong demand for newly launched models. The CV segment continued to experience sustained growth, driven by the government's focus on infrastructure development. Notably, the bus segment exhibited significant growth, supported by better financing options and increased sales in academic institutions.

What can be expected for the coming months?

The 2-wheeler (2W), commercial vehicle (CV), and passenger vehicle (PV) segments in the auto industry face various challenges, as highlighted by FADA. In the 2W segment, while seasonal factors offer the potential for increased demand, concerns remain regarding factors like weather-related reduced footfall, inventory management, and regulatory norms.

The CV sector expects improved vehicle availability but is apprehensive about real driving emission (RDE) norms and the potential impact of seasonal effects on sales. In contrast, the PV sector anticipates a surge in demand, especially for new models, compact and full-sized SUVs, and electric vehicles (EVs). However, challenges such as inventory pressure and availability of the right models may arise.

Despite acknowledging the presence of near-term challenges, FADA maintains a stance of cautious optimism, highlighting the potential for growth through collaborative efforts and alignment with market trends. The expected stability of interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is seen as a factor that could help sustain vehicle demand and positively impact auto sales.

However, it's important to consider other significant factors such as supply chain issues, demand-supply dynamics, and regulatory changes, which also play a crucial role in shaping the outlook of the auto retail industry, as stated in FADA's press release.